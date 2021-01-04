Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

The volume of exports of fruits and nuts from Georgia amounted to $95.11 million for three quarters of 2020, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat).

The share of fruits and nuts in Georgia’s total exports for the reported period amounted to 4 percent.

The main positions in the group were occupied by hazelnuts - $48.22 million, peaches, including nectarines - $21.40 million, tangerines - $ .86 million, blueberries and other berries - $3.80 million, bananas - $2.29 million, apples - $2.23 million, oranges - $1.82 million, figs - $1.27 million, plums - $1.23 million and lemons - $1.21 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the export of fruits increased by 53.8 percent.

From January through September 2019, Georgia exported fruits and nuts worth $61.82 million. Their share in the total volume of Georgian exports for the same period was 2.3 percent.

