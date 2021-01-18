COVID-19 vaccination may stabilize Azerbaijan's economy

Business 18 January 2021 15:57 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 vaccination may stabilize Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The expansion of the coverage and geography of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causative agent of COVID-19, has led to an economic imbalance, negatively affecting the global economy, international financial and commodity markets, Trend reports.

The difficulties arising in most sectors of the economy as a result of measures of social exclusion in Azerbaijan have negatively affected business activity and economic growth.

A total of about 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion) has been allocated from the state budget and other sources for measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with this, in 2020, GDP production decreased by 4.3 percent compared to 2019, including in the non-oil sector - by 2.6 percent. The volume of exports decreased by 30 percent compared to 2019, including the volume of non-oil exports - by 5.2 percent and imports - by 21.4 percent.

Moreover, the nominal incomes of the country's population in 2020 decreased by 1.8 percent compared to 2019. At the same time, the ongoing pandemic in Azerbaijan and the recent increase in the incidence rate necessitate the implementation of an additional package of economic and social support for the government in this direction, support for the affected sectors of the economy and business entities, and the implementation of incentive measures aimed at preventing informal employment.

The widespread infection both in other countries and in Azerbaijan leads to the reintroduction of strict quarantine measures throughout the country and the tightening of social isolation measures. In order to protect public health and effectively manage the pandemic, it is considered more appropriate to implement vaccination measures.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors
Georgia's tourism sector suffering significant losses
Georgia's tourism sector suffering significant losses
Uzbekistan’s tourism committee discloses number of tourists to be attracted in 2021
Uzbekistan’s tourism committee discloses number of tourists to be attracted in 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed Finance 16:49
Air Arabia airline company returning to Georgian market Transport 16:48
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:43
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev Politics 16:41
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO) Society 16:40
Number of insignia awarded to Azerbaijan's transport workers in 2020 revealed Economy 16:39
Kazakhstan decreases export of crude petroleum oils to Romania Oil&Gas 16:38
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 billion investment in Indian solar power Europe 16:30
Revenues of Georgian air navigation service provider down Business 16:30
Sale transactions in Georgia's real-estate sector may drop in Jan.-Feb. 2021 Construction 16:24
President Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for two plants in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, inaugurates sheet glass factory (PHOTO) Politics 16:23
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages Israel 16:09
Georgia may receive Pfizer vaccine in 1Q2021 Georgia 16:03
Uzbekistan to receive Pfizer/Biotech vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:03
Iran’s Maskan Bank increases amount of loans issued in Zanjan Province Finance 15:57
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run Europe 15:57
COVID-19 vaccination may stabilize Azerbaijan's economy Business 15:57
Azerbaijan realizes most import operations via free convertible currency in 2020 Business 15:49
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Nuclear Program 15:43
USB cable manufacturing launched in Georgia Business 15:22
Azerbaijan records slight growth in 2020 export cargo railway freight Transport 15:22
Iran expands manufacturing of equipment in oil sector Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Society 15:21
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 15:17
Iran expects increase of trade with Syria Business 15:03
Vaccination from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan being carried out voluntarily Society 15:02
Turkmengas opens again tender for gas turbine compressor maintenance Tenders 15:01
German economy at risk of 'sizeable setback' if curbs extended - Bundesbank Europe 14:59
Total passenger traffic by buses in Azerbaijan for 2020 disclosed Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan boosts production of main precious metals year-on-year Business 14:53
Turkmen garment factory releases annual production data Business 14:52
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced Finance 14:51
Iranian parliament's investigation of stock exchange, energy exchange dragging on Business 14:40
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves Finance 14:38
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) ICT 14:37
Turkmen cotton-spinning factory names volume of output for 2020 Business 14:37
Amazon to open two new hubs in Italy this year US 14:27
Uzbekistan to introduce voluntary accreditation for medical organizations Uzbekistan 14:23
Crypto currency mining in Iran requires transparency - local blockchain community Business 14:23
Kazakhstan sees increase in transporting cargo via internal waters Business 14:22
Companies based in Iran's Ardabil province ready to participate in restoration of Karabakh Construction 14:22
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 14:13
Uzbek currency rates for January 18 Finance 14:04
Devalued lari reduces microfinance market in Georgia Business 14:04
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission underway in Tehran Business 14:01
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:58
New building of fire safety put into operation in Turkmenistan Construction 13:57
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan may launch gas stove production in co-op with Uzbek manufacturer Business 13:55
Transactions on Uzbek stock exchange increase despite COVID-19 Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020 Business 13:41
Import of products by air to Azerbaijan plunges in 2020 Transport 13:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy talks tax revenues to state budget for 2020 Finance 13:38
Steel production in Iran rising up Business 13:36
Azerbaijan reveals last year's export, import volumes Transport 13:35
Saudi Arabia will be able to reverse its1 mbd cut in April Oil&Gas 13:32
Global diesel demand to break above 2019 levels in September 2021 Oil&Gas 13:22
Vaccine from COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan - most safe and effective - health minister (PHOTO) Society 13:19
Iran unveils data on its gas extraction Finance 13:18
JP Morgan forecasts oil surplus in 1Q21, rapidly tightening markets thereafter Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan shows footage from Merdinli village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 13:17
Iran's rising inflation affects foreign currency rate - analyst Business 13:15
EU gas storage up due to lower demand Oil&Gas 13:02
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 12:59
Georgian Nikora supermarket chain aims to increase its turnover Business 12:58
Uzbekneftegaz detects previously unknown layers of natural gas at Lower Surgil field Oil&Gas 12:42
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 12:41
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 12:41
Georgia sees significant decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:41
UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase 2 Europe 12:33
President Aliyev sends letter to Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan unveils data on total exports for 2020 Business 12:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 12:17
CNPC ready to expand mutually beneficial co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:14
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine, supply schedule coming week Other News 12:13
UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in June; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of summit Society 12:13
Israel can contribute to reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:13
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors Tourism 12:11
Prospects of Nakhchivan corridor - new dev't stage in post-blockade period -Azerbaijani MP Economy 12:10
Indian government offers Nepal HADR training, capacity building Other News 12:09
Uzbekistan to provide discounts for foreign airlines carrying pilgrims Transport 11:52
Saudi Arabia interested in expanding investment co-op with Uzbekistan Business 11:51
Tourism not to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 in Georgia Business 11:51
Turkmenistan - supplier of polymer products for Russian plant Business 11:49
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam district's Khydyrly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Head of TABIB vaccinated from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:46
Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for $270 million plant to produce laptops, tablets Other News 11:35
Azerbaijani medical workers undergoing vaccination from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:30
Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to kick off on Jan. 18 Society 11:30
Azerbaijan leads in South Caucasus in terms of military power Politics 11:22
Kazakhstan approves rules for categorization of hydrocarbon deposits Oil&Gas 11:21
Iran's trade turnover with Lebanon declines Business 11:21
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge Oil&Gas 10:56
FinExpertiza highlights investments that brought highest returns in 2020 Economy 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 18 Finance 10:55
Iran issues licenses for setting up enterprises in Bushehr Province Business 10:49
New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz Europe 10:32
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial Society 10:29
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Society 10:29
All news