Uzbek businessmen invited to take advantage of investment climate of Azerbaijan's industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Uzbek businessmen were invited to take advantage of the favorable business and investment climate of Azerbaijan's industrial parks, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The remark was made during the visit of the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov to the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

According to the ministry, Director of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC Elshad Nuriyev informed the ambassador about the industrial parks and quarters operating in Azerbaijan, favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, preferential mechanisms and services provided for residents.

The ambassador was also provided with information on agricultural parks, which are an important mechanism in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov noted that Uzbekistan, which has great potential for expanding cooperation in the field of industry and processing of agricultural products, attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni