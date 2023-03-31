Iran’s imports from Kazakhstan rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Iran's imports from Kazakhstan increased by 51.6 percent in value and 20.6 percent in volume, during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same period in the preceding Iranian year, Trend reports via the statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

In 11 months, Iran imported a total of 265,000 tons of goods worth more than $119 million from Kazakhstan.

Whereas, the imports amounted to 220,000 tons worth approximately $78.7 million for the first 11 months in the preceding Iranian year.

Iran mainly imported tractors, wheat, barley, mining machinery, etc. from Kazakhstan within the mentioned period.

Overall, Iran imported 33.6 million tons of goods worth $53.7 billion within the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through February 19, 2023).

This is an increase of 15.2 percent in value, while a decrease of 8.61 percent in volume compared to the same period in the preceding Iranian year.

