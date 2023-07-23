Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Tajikistan increased by 53.5 percent in value and 91.6 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 77,500 tons worth approximately $67.9 million in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the last Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan stood at nearly 40,500 tons worth approximately $44.2 million.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), the non-oil trade turnover was 27,000 tons worth $22.8 million.

The main goods traded between Iran and Tajikistan were petrochemical products, steel products, agricultural and food products, cotton, silk fabric, various equipment, etc.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

