North American oil prices for past week

9 June 2018 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
North American oil prices slightly go down on June 8
Oil&Gas 13:25
North American oil prices go up on June 7
Oil&Gas 8 June 11:17
Price for silver goes up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 8 June 10:31
North American oil prices go down on June 6
Oil&Gas 7 June 10:31
North American oil prices go up on June 4
Oil&Gas 5 June 10:47
Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 June 10:13
Consumer goods prices in Uzbekistan down again
Economy news 29 May 15:29
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 May 10:21
Prices in Baku real estate market increase
Economy news 20 May 07:00
North American oil prices for May 14-18
Oil&Gas 19 May 13:30
Prices in Baku real estate market increase
Economy news 15 May 20:54
Export prices for Kazakh barley, wheat decrease
Economy news 15 May 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12 May 14:58
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Economy on changes in prices for local products
Economy news 5 May 12:09
Prices on industrial goods increase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 3 May 11:46
Average price of North American oil on May 1
Oil&Gas 2 May 12:53
Prices on fuel in Kazakhstan increase
Oil&Gas 19 April 12:33
North American oil prices increase
Oil&Gas 14 April 10:58