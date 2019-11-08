Maersk Drilling talks on main challenges in Caspian Sea

8 November 2019 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Maersk Drilling updates on hybrid rig project
Oil&Gas 13:20
BP completes 16 wells at Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 5 November 15:04
Production from Shah Deniz increases significantly
Oil&Gas 5 November 15:01
Turkmenistan aims to modernize maritime transportation in Caspian Sea
Business 30 October 11:37
Launch period of work at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 29 October 18:29
Time-frame for completion of work by Azerbaijan’s Israfil Huseynov vessel disclosed
Oil&Gas 29 October 15:46
Latest
Russian Copper Company to expand investments in its assets in Kazakhstan
Business 14:45
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes aerobic gymnastics coaching courses (PHOTO)
Society 14:43
John Deere machinery to allow Turkmenistan to mechanize cotton harvesting
Business 14:31
Turkmenistan expecting high GDP growth in coming years
Business 14:31
Tajikistan ready to lay its section of railway to Turkmenistan through Afghanistan
Business 14:25
New rules on energy drinks come into force in Azerbaijan
Society 14:21
Special offer from Azercell for Samsung smartphones!
Society 14:19
Iran's industrial units to aid earthquake hit Mianeh
Iran 14:16
Russia increases cargo transportation to Turkey
Turkey 14:15