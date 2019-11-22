Azerbaijani minister: US long-term support for Southern Gas Corridor commendable (PHOTO)

22 November 2019 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with US President Donald Trump’s candidate for US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette as part of his visit to the US, Trend reports on Nov. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

During the meeting the sides discussed the contribution of the energy cooperation and the US support for the energy projects being implemented by Azerbaijan to the development of relations between the two countries, as well as to regional and global security.

Shahbazov said that the US long-term support for the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is commendable.

The energy reforms were also discussed at the meeting. The Azerbaijani president’s decree "On accelerating reforms in the energy sector" was noted as a strategic document ensuring the fundamental changes in the energy sector.

Brouillette appreciated Azerbaijan’s numerous global energy initiatives which have been implemented since the signing of the Contract of the Century.

He also emphasized the key role of the Southern Gas Corridor in energy security.

