Axpo: Conditions needed to build additional renewable power plants in Switzerland

6 January 2020 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Switzerland must create framework conditions that allow Axpo company and other investors to build additional renewable power plants, the company told Trend.

Axpo said it has aligned its corporate strategy with the Swiss Federal Council's "Energy Strategy 2050" and thus with renewable energies.

"Axpo is Switzerland's largest producer of renewable energies. In Switzerland, Axpo is primarily active in hydropower and biomass. Our hydropower portfolio currently comprises around 60 plants. In the biomass sector, Axpo is represented with over a dozen of power plants for the recycling of organic waste. Also, Axpo operates a woodchip power plant, Switzerland's largest biomass power plant," said the Swiss company.

Besides hydropower and biomass, Axpo operates nuclear power plants in Switzerland.

"Therefore, the company’s production mix is almost carbon-neutral. Without the existing nuclear power plants, the planned conversion of the Swiss energy system to renewable energy cannot be achieved for many years to come. Switzerland would become more dependent on electricity supplies from abroad. This import, however, is not secure, especially if electricity is scarce in neighbouring countries. As the increase in renewables in Switzerland is sluggish, renewables must be expanded more quickly. Switzerland must create framework conditions that allow Axpo and other investors to build additional renewable power plants, which is not the case at the moment," said the company.

As the largest producer of renewable energies in Switzerland, Axpo is making sustainable investments in the technologies of the future. The company’s focus is on hydropower, wind and biomass at optimal locations. On its way into this future, Axpo is thus securing a consistently sustainable and climate-friendly energy supply for its customers in Switzerland with its proven nuclear power plants.

---

