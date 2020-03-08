Iran announces volume of gasoline consumption

Oil&Gas 8 March 2020 16:19 (UTC+04:00)
Iran announces volume of gasoline consumption
State of Washington, New York report more COVID-19 cases, US death toll now at 19
State of Washington, New York report more COVID-19 cases, US death toll now at 19
Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco
Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco
Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 million in five days
Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 million in five days
Latest
Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus Europe 16:50
Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus Other News 16:25
Iran announces volume of gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 16:19
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises (PHOTO) Society 16:14
Death toll increases from coronavirus in Iran Iran 16:12
Iran talks on trade relations amid coronavirus Business 16:11
Installation of equipment soon to start at Iran's zinc processing plant Business 16:08
License for cryptocurrency manufacturing issued in Iran's West Azerbaijan province Finance 16:01
Winners of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in exercises on horizontal bar announced Society 15:49
Turkish gymnast wins gold in exercises on parallel bars at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 15:48
Finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO) Society 15:48
Winners of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced Society 15:47
Forty-four people contract coronavirus, 1,600 recover and 27 die in China over 24 hours Other News 15:35
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises (PHOTO) Society 14:27
Mansum Safarov wins another medal of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 13:42
Iran's agriculture sector challenged by lack of urea fertilizer Business 13:41
Iran reveals honey production volume Business 13:33
Ukrainian gymnast wins gold in pommel horse exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 13:27
Iraq closes its borders with Iran due to coronavirus Iran 13:15
Iran’s president urges for avoiding unnecessary travels Politics 13:11
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal in floor exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 13:10
Finals of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:09
Iran’s Rouhani orders supply of foreign currency for medical equipment Society 12:40
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates ladies on International Women`s Day Politics 12:32
Azerbaijan to develop mechanism for financing agriculture Economy 12:31
Hydrocarbons to be put up on sale at Iran's Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:06
First Vice-President: I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations to me (PHOTO) Politics 11:55
State of Washington, New York report more COVID-19 cases, US death toll now at 19 US 11:36
Another platform installed on Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:54
Japan reports 45 more cases of COVID-19, 1,159 in total Other News 10:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134 Other News 09:27
Azerbaijani athletes to compete in six finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 09:07
Rescue team pulls 50 people out of hotel debris in China, two of them dead Other News 08:43
Road accident involving 2 buses, fuel truck kills 30 people in Syria Arab World 08:03
6 injured in roadside blast in SW Pakistan World 07:04
Greece confirms 21 new cases of coronavirus, total number reaches 66 Europe 05:58
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Madeira Islands Other News 04:56
Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Houthis in Yemen's Salif Arab World 03:20
Azerbaijan marks International Women’s Day Society 01:35
Russia's Aeroflot reduces number of Moscow-Tehran flights starting sunday amid COVID-19 Russia 01:17
Two suspected al-Shabab militants killed in northeast Kenya World 00:37
Six Taliban members killed, 10 injured in clashes with Police in Eastern Afghanistan Other News 7 March 23:33
Awarding ceremony held for AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 March 22:51
Mansum Safarov and Rasul Ahmadzade reach finals of AGF International Junior Trophy in exercise on horizontal bar Society 7 March 22:45
Lebanon says it can't pay debts, seeks restructuring talks Arab World 7 March 22:03
New risk management system to be introduced in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector Finance 7 March 22:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in parallel bars exercise Society 7 March 21:33
Azerbaijan's Mansum Safarov reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise with gymnastic rings Society 7 March 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Rasul Ahmedzade reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise on pommel horse Society 7 March 20:14
Iran's oil exports will continue to decline Business 7 March 20:14
Iran announces volume of tax revenues Business 7 March 20:12
Coronavirus spread to nearly 100 cities in Iran Society 7 March 20:04
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 7 March 19:54
Finalists of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced Society 7 March 19:37
Azerbaijan closes all educational institutions until March 27 amid coronavirus threat Society 7 March 19:32
Best moments of first day of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament (PHOTO) Society 7 March 19:08
Competitions of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue in Baku National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO Society 7 March 19:07
France confirms more than 100 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, bringing total to 716 Europe 7 March 19:03
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 60 to 188 - health authorities Europe 7 March 18:21
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics Society 7 March 17:08
EBRD ready to help Georgia in seeking new investor for Anaklia deep sea port project Transport 7 March 15:18
Trade turnover between Georgia and Italy declines Business 7 March 15:17
Georgian confectionery manufacturer starts exports to Israel Business 7 March 15:15
FINCA Azerbaijan expands activities, range of financial services Finance 7 March 15:00
Pakistan opened its border with Iran Iran 7 March 14:39
Turkey's export of chemical products slightly increases Turkey 7 March 14:25
Another MP dies of coronavirus in Iran Iran 7 March 14:10
Azerbaijani gov't allocates humanitarian assistance to Iran to battle coronavirus Politics 7 March 14:10
Azerbaijan Airlines carrying out disinfection due to COVID-19 threat (VIDEO) Society 7 March 14:09
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery to start production of needle coke Oil&Gas 7 March 13:57
Azerbaijani soldier shot while on duty Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 March 13:34
Uzbekistan looks to increase supply of heat energy to population Finance 7 March 13:32
AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 March 13:31
Travel to Georgia down in February Tourism 7 March 13:27
Twelve cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia Georgia 7 March 13:25
Coronavirus cases rise in UAE and Qatar Arab World 7 March 13:06
President Aliyev: We are vehemently fighting attempts to distort truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists Politics 7 March 13:01
President Aliyev: As of today, likelihood of coronavirus spreading in Azerbaijan is not very high Politics 7 March 12:41
WHO expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for contribution to global fight against COVID-19 Politics 7 March 12:30
Uzbekistan to modernize its largest oil refineries Oil&Gas 7 March 12:25
President Aliyev: All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to identify facts of mask shortage and apply most severe punishment to those committing this Politics 7 March 12:23
Volume of rail freight transportation between Azerbaijan, Russia increases Business 7 March 12:18
Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco US 7 March 12:04
Small-scale power plant to be commissioned in western Iran Oil&Gas 7 March 11:56
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors Politics 7 March 11:54
Afghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four Other News 7 March 11:43
President Ilham Aliyev: First of all, Azerbaijani investors should invest in Azerbaijan Politics 7 March 11:39
Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B Business 7 March 11:31
Uzbekistan reduces oil import & production Oil&Gas 7 March 11:29
Iran's currency rates for March 7 Finance 7 March 11:16
Volume of diary product exports via customs of Iran’s Mazandaran province revealed Business 7 March 11:09
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO) Politics 7 March 11:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 7 March 11:04
Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness increasing Business 7 March 11:03
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are Politics 7 March 10:53
China's February forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion Other News 7 March 10:40
Tehran - most coronavirus-infected in Iran Iran 7 March 10:36
Uzbekneftegaz reduces diesel fuel prices Oil&Gas 7 March 10:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 7 March 10:28
All news