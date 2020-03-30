Kazakhstan's fuel producers exempt from paying some taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By a decree of Kazakhstan’s government, country’s fuel manufacturers have been exempt from paying a number of taxes, Trend reports with reference to the decree.

Thus, the value added tax rate will be eight percent for the sale and import of goods included in the list of socially significant food products over the period up to Oct. 1, 2020.

Over the period till Dec. 31, 2020, Kazakhstan’s producers of fuel (except jet fuel) and diesel fuel to be exported will be exempt from paying excise taxes.

A zero coefficient was set on the tax rates on property of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs for taxable items used in entrepreneurial activities in the field of tourism, catering and hotel services for the entirety of 2020.

In turn, for tax payers who classify as micro, small and medium business:

- payment deadline on all taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as social payments has been delayed until June 1, 2020;

- adoption of the provision for the fulfillment of unfulfilled tax obligations and the enforcement of tax and customs debt, as well as social payments debt, with the exception of taxpayers with a high degree of risk is suspended up till June 1, 2020.

- the audits carried out by the state revenue authorities are suspended for the period of emergency state in the country, and the suspension period is not included in the audit period.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that a total of 294 coronavirus cases have officially been confirmed in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,000. Over 732,100 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 154,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

