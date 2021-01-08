Launch of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline ensures supply of Azerbaijani gas to Italy -Turkish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Thanks to the launch of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Italy, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“The Southern Gas Corridor has been launched. A new page has been opened for the contribution that our country makes to ensure the energy security of a part of Europe,” the Turkish MFA wrote.