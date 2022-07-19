Energy security to be key issue in new energy system, says Fatih Birol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Energy security to be key issue in new energy system, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, addressing the ceremony of IEA-Ukraine Joint Association Agreement, Trend reports.

“The world is going through multiple crises. One of them is the first global energy crisis. Our world has never ever witnessed such an energy crisis in terms of depth and complexity. In my view, it would be rather optimistic to believe that the world energy system will go back to that of was in February 24. There will be new energy relationships, new energy system, and here energy security will be a key issue. We may see some of the energy technologies coming to part of our lives much faster and in bolder terms. This global energy crisis may well be a turning point, especially, if the governments put the right policies in place,” he said.

Birol warned that this winter will be very difficult in Europe, even if Russia doesn’t cut the gas completely off.

“It is better to start now, on one hand finding other sources of gas, which are not so plenty to be honest, and on the other hand, we have to save energy as quickly as possible through voluntary, but also may be regulatory measures. I believe, this winter may become a historic test of European solidarity when there is not enough gas,” he added.

