Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $1.53 on July 19 compared to the previous price, settling at $120.21 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 19 amounted to $118.26 per barrel, also down by $1.68 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $70.64 per barrel on July 19, reducing by $1.85 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $1.62 compared to the previous price and made up $113.46 per barrel.