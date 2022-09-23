Vast majority of car producers put priority on EVs – Fatih Birol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. As many as 18 out of 20 largest car manufacturers in the world put electric cars as the main manufacturing strategy, said Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA), Trend reports.

He was addressing the conference on Accelerating the Transition to Zero Emission Vehicles.

Birol note that the main driver here is to make profits. “About 13 percent of all the cars sold in the world this year are electric cars. Three years ago, it was only 4 percent.”

He went on to add that the world is in the middle of the first global energy crisis.

“This is a bad time for the global economy and energy as well. But the response coming from the governments, from industry will bring us to a better future. During 1970s, before the crisis, an average car needed 18 liters of gasoline to drive 100 kilometers. After the crisis, as a result of the government and car manufacturers’ response, 18 liters went down to 11 liters.

We, at the IEA believe that the world will show again such a reflex, such a response and many technologies will benefit from that as a result of the huge packages, strategies, laws countries are putting one after another. We will see it under efficiency, renewables, nuclear energy and I believe, electric cars. We will see a very quick and strong victories in the sphere of electric cars,” said the IEA’s executive director.

