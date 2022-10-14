Azerbaijan working on program for informing population in energy efficiency - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The program for informing the population in the field of energy efficiency will be presented to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan by the end of November 2022, Expert on sustainable energy policy at COWI international consulting group specializing in engineering, ecology and economics Bilyana Chobanova told Trend.

"The project began in February this year. It's aimed at supporting the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan in the development of energy efficiency acts. COWI has developed rules for the certification of buildings and the labeling of electrical appliances. Trainings were held for civil servants in June. At yesterday's training, the group discussed how an information campaign on energy efficiency should be developed, and what ideas should be conveyed to the population. COWI will prepare a program for the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to inform the population about the importance of energy efficiency by the end of November," she said.

According to her, the project concerns not only Baku but also the regions of the country.

"After Azerbaijan adopted a law on energy efficiency, the interest of donors to participate in such projects has increased significantly," she said.