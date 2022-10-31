Kazakhstan reveals expected domestic electricity demand by 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Kazakhstan's demand for electricity by 2035 is expected to be around 27 GW, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev said during governmental meeting, Trend reports citing Kazakh government.

"Today, the available capacity of existing plants in Kazakhstan is 16,200 MW. Taking into account the planned decommissioning of power plants and provision of reserves,it will be necessary to build about 17 GW of new basic, flexible and RES capacities by 2035, of which about 11 GW is planned to be implemented by the Fund," Satkaliyev said.

According to him, the Fund started implementing 6 priority projects in electricity sector until 2023 for a total amount of 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.5 billion).

"It's planned to implement 14 priority projects in electricity industry for a total amount of more than 9 trillion tenge ($19 billion). Given the long construction time of nuclear power plants, the construction of new coal-fired generation facilities will be required in the near future. The issue of building a new state district power plant in Ekibastuz GRES-1 coal-fired thermal power station with a capacity of about 1,200 MW is being considered", Satkaliyev said.