Azerbaijan builds 37 small HPPs in liberated lands - ministry

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. Work is underway on the construction of 37 small HPPs with a total capacity of 240 MW in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of the Energy Department of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Alasgar Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 62nd meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

"Currently, seven power plants are under test. We are waiting for their commissioning," he said.

According to Hasanov, a substation with an installed capacity of 69/110 kW has been commissioned in Jabrayil.

"Work is also underway at a rapid pace on the construction of three substations with a capacity of 110 kW and one with a capacity of 330 kW. By the end of 2023, the work on their construction will be completed," he added.

The head of the department also said that four hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of 10.5 MW each are being reconstructed on the Okhchuchai river in the Zangilan district.

"Three power plants are being reconstructed in the Lachin district. It is also planned to repair 19 hydroelectric power plants in this area. Relevant tenders have already been announced," he added.