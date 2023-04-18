MOL Group's refinery soon to start proceeding Azeri Light

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Slovnaft refinery, owned by Hungarian MOL Group, which has recently made the first-ever shipment of oil from Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields to its refinery in Slovakia, will soon start proceeding Azeri Light oil, Slovnaft told Trend.

"Crude oil Azeri light we plan to proceed in refinery at the beginning of May," said Slovnaft.

The representative of the refinery said the last shipment was based on a spot transfer, but the option is there to potentially make it regular.

"We now have the flexibility to decide whether to sell our share of the crude oil produced from the ACG field or transport it to our refineries, which improves the security of supply in Slovakia as well as our core region."

MOL Group holds 9.57 percent share in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block.

Total ACG production for the full year of 2022 was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tons in total) from the Chirag (25,200 b/d), Central Azeri (104,100 b/d), West Azeri (106,400 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (76,300 b/d) and West Chirag (39,400 b/d) platforms.

The total volume of oil production in Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 32.6 million tons. During the reporting period, the country exported 26.3 million tons of oil.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn