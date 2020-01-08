Currency reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank up in 2019

8 January 2020 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to over $6.2 billion as of Dec. 30, 2019, having increased by $632 million, compared to the figure at the end of December 2018, Trend reports referring to the bank’s statistical data.

The currency reserves of CBA have increased by 11.23 percent since the beginning of 2019. For comparison, at the beginning of 2019, the CBA's currency reserves amounted to over $5.6 billion.

The currency reserves of CBA increased by $75 million (1.2 percent) in December 2019, compared to the end of November.

The money supply amounted to over 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion) at the end of 2019, which is 39.5 percent more compared to the figure of 2018.

