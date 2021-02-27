Iranian currency rates for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to February 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,709 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 27 Iranian rial on February 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,500 59,466 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,213 46,344 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,978 5,074 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,849 4,960 1 Danish krone DKK 6,819 6,863 1 Indian rupee INR 571 581 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,743 138,851 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,372 26,441 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,405 39,811 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,415 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,970 33,386 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,377 30,923 1 South African rand ZAR 2,782 2,883 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,657 5,921 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,366 33,250 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,527 31,825 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,571 49,547 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,161 2,160 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,498 36,108 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,441 9,438 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,484 6,501 100 Thai baths THB 137,803 139,904 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,372 10,398 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,338 37,811 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,709 51,036 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,057 10,099 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,626 12,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,932 2,979 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,154 16,148 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,143 86,282 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,715 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,184 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,558 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,912 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,558 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 248,000-251,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.