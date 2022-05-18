Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 150 million manat ($88.28 million) with a circulation period of 28 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, 20 investors submitted 16 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 1.36 billion manat ($800.47 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.5158 manat or $58.57 (6.26 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 15, 2022.