...
Iranian currency rates for July 31

Finance Materials 31 July 2022 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to July 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,946 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 31

Iranian rial on July 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,155

51,177

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,091

44,140

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,156

4,123

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,346

4,342

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,768

5,755

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

530

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,562

136,811

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,493

17,486

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,522

31,519

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,811

32,808

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,384

26,363

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,532

2,527

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,345

2,344

1 Russian ruble

RUB

675

669

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,875

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,355

29,330

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,423

30,405

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,309

44,374

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,172

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,073

33,065

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,649

8,660

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,228

6,228

100 Thai baths

THB

115,664

115,444

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,438

9,438

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,220

32,152

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,946

42,845

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,806

8,803

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,219

15,219

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,810

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,857

74,066

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,123

4,122

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,007

12,025

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,465 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,790 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,823 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials.

---

