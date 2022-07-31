Iranian currency rates for July 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to July 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,946 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 31 Iranian rial on July 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,155 51,177 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,091 44,140 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,156 4,123 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,346 4,342 1 Danish krone DKK 5,768 5,755 1 Indian rupee INR 530 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,562 136,811 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,493 17,486 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,522 31,519 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,811 32,808 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,384 26,363 1 South African rand ZAR 2,532 2,527 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,345 2,344 1 Russian ruble RUB 675 669 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,355 29,330 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,423 30,405 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,309 44,374 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,172 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,073 33,065 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,649 8,660 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,228 6,228 100 Thai baths THB 115,664 115,444 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,438 9,438 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,220 32,152 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,946 42,845 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,806 8,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,219 15,219 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,810 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,857 74,066 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,123 4,122 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,007 12,025

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,465 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,790 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,823 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials.

