Azerbaijan unveils COP29 logo (PHOTO) UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The logo for this year's 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan, has been presented, Trend reports.

The logo and its contents were presented at the first press conference of the COP29 session.

It was emphasized that the COP29 logo embraces the global challenges posed by climate change and the collective action needed to address these challenges.

The logo reflects such motifs as solidarity and unity, inclusiveness, and connection with nature. The leaf-shaped buta within the logo symbolizes Azerbaijan's rich biodiversity and the potency of natural solutions in aiding plant adaptation to sequester and store carbon, crucial for the planet's sustainability.

Embodied in the shape of air and wind, buta expresses the sensual balance needed to solve atmosphere-related challenges.

The buta, in the form of a drop of water, represents the changing sea level. It reflects the urgent need for water sustainability in the face of droughts and floods.

Depicted in the shape of a fire, the buta reflects the combustible hearths of Azerbaijan and calls for responsible use of energy for an emission-free future.

The two butas, which together form a circle, symbolize mutual affection and continuous efforts towards the sustainability of the Earth, which is a common home.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.

