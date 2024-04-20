Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed cooperation within the framework of COP29, the chairman of CBA, Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Pleased to meet WorldBank Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg and WB team during the Spring Meetings. We had a productive exchange of ideas about the Bank's current activities in our country, the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next period, and possible cooperation opportunities related to COP29," the publication says.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties- is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.