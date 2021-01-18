Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

In order to ensure the demand of citizens for telecommunication services in the regions of Azerbaijan, another project has been implemented, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the ministry, Aztelecom LLC, which operates under the ministry, has expanded its coverage area in the Zagatala district in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services provided to the population, enterprises, and organizations.

As reported, the central line network in Zagatala has been repaired and brought up to the level of modern requirements, the cable-channel system has been brought into line with technical standards, the old poles have been restored, and the broken ones have been replaced with new ones.

Moreover, in order to meet the needs of the population for telephone communication and the Internet, technical work was carried out in the villages of Uzungazmalar, Danachi, Ashagy Tala, Gozbarah, Lahyj, due to which the capacity of communication equipment was increased, said the ministry.

“As a result of population growth and construction of new houses in the Suvagil village of the Zagatala region, the territory of the village has expanded significantly. Taking into account the numerous appeals of the villagers, Aztelekom installed modern equipment for using telecommunication services on the territory and in the houses of 384 families. Residents are provided with access to broadband services,” the ministry noted.

Over 2019, Aztelekom LLC has carried out a number of important works, has gradually implemented several infrastructure projects.

“In the districts, work was carried out to expand the communication network, modernize the trunk and distribution networks. Along with the reconstruction of the network infrastructure, new electronic automatic telephone exchanges have been installed in the regions that have not been telephoned yet in remote areas,” the ministry said.

