Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO)

ICT 18 January 2021 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

In order to ensure the demand of citizens for telecommunication services in the regions of Azerbaijan, another project has been implemented, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the ministry, Aztelecom LLC, which operates under the ministry, has expanded its coverage area in the Zagatala district in order to improve the quality of telecommunication services provided to the population, enterprises, and organizations.

As reported, the central line network in Zagatala has been repaired and brought up to the level of modern requirements, the cable-channel system has been brought into line with technical standards, the old poles have been restored, and the broken ones have been replaced with new ones.

Moreover, in order to meet the needs of the population for telephone communication and the Internet, technical work was carried out in the villages of Uzungazmalar, Danachi, Ashagy Tala, Gozbarah, Lahyj, due to which the capacity of communication equipment was increased, said the ministry.

“As a result of population growth and construction of new houses in the Suvagil village of the Zagatala region, the territory of the village has expanded significantly. Taking into account the numerous appeals of the villagers, Aztelekom installed modern equipment for using telecommunication services on the territory and in the houses of 384 families. Residents are provided with access to broadband services,” the ministry noted.

Over 2019, Aztelekom LLC has carried out a number of important works, has gradually implemented several infrastructure projects.

“In the districts, work was carried out to expand the communication network, modernize the trunk and distribution networks. Along with the reconstruction of the network infrastructure, new electronic automatic telephone exchanges have been installed in the regions that have not been telephoned yet in remote areas,” the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves
Uzbek currency rates for January 18
Uzbek currency rates for January 18
Loading Bars
Latest
USB cable manufacturing launched in Georgia Business 15:22
Azerbaijan records slight growth in 2020 export cargo railway freight Transport 15:22
Iran expands manufacturing of equipment in oil sector Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Society 15:21
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 15:17
Iran expects increase of trade with Syria Business 15:03
Vaccination from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan being carried out voluntarily Society 15:02
Turkmengas opens again tender for gas turbine compressor maintenance Tenders 15:01
German economy at risk of 'sizeable setback' if curbs extended - Bundesbank Europe 14:59
Total passenger traffic by buses in Azerbaijan for 2020 disclosed Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan boosts production of main precious metals year-on-year Business 14:53
Turkmen garment factory releases annual production data Business 14:52
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced Finance 14:51
Iranian parliament's investigation of stock exchange, energy exchange dragging on Business 14:40
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves Finance 14:38
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) ICT 14:37
Turkmen cotton-spinning factory names volume of output for 2020 Business 14:37
Amazon to open two new hubs in Italy this year US 14:27
Uzbekistan to introduce voluntary accreditation for medical organizations Uzbekistan 14:23
Crypto currency mining in Iran requires transparency - local blockchain community Business 14:23
Kazakhstan sees increase in transporting cargo via internal waters Business 14:22
Companies based in Iran's Ardabil province ready to participate in restoration of Karabakh Construction 14:22
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 14:13
Uzbek currency rates for January 18 Finance 14:04
Devalued lari reduces microfinance market in Georgia Business 14:04
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission underway in Tehran Business 14:01
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:58
New building of fire safety put into operation in Turkmenistan Construction 13:57
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan may launch gas stove production in co-op with Uzbek manufacturer Business 13:55
Transactions on Uzbek stock exchange increase despite COVID-19 Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020 Business 13:41
Import of products by air to Azerbaijan plunges in 2020 Transport 13:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy talks tax revenues to state budget for 2020 Finance 13:38
Steel production in Iran rising up Business 13:36
Azerbaijan reveals last year's export, import volumes Transport 13:35
Saudi Arabia will be able to reverse its1 mbd cut in April Oil&Gas 13:32
Global diesel demand to break above 2019 levels in September 2021 Oil&Gas 13:22
Vaccine from COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan - most safe and effective - health minister (PHOTO) Society 13:19
Iran unveils data on its gas extraction Finance 13:18
JP Morgan forecasts oil surplus in 1Q21, rapidly tightening markets thereafter Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan shows footage from Merdinli village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 13:17
Iran's rising inflation affects foreign currency rate - analyst Business 13:15
EU gas storage up due to lower demand Oil&Gas 13:02
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 12:59
Georgian Nikora supermarket chain aims to increase its turnover Business 12:58
Uzbekneftegaz detects previously unknown layers of natural gas at Lower Surgil field Oil&Gas 12:42
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 12:41
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 12:41
Georgia sees significant decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:41
UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase 2 Europe 12:33
President Aliyev sends letter to Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan unveils data on total exports for 2020 Business 12:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 12:17
CNPC ready to expand mutually beneficial co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:14
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine, supply schedule coming week Other News 12:13
UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in June; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of summit Society 12:13
Israel can contribute to reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:13
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors Tourism 12:11
Prospects of Nakhchivan corridor - new dev't stage in post-blockade period -Azerbaijani MP Economy 12:10
Indian government offers Nepal HADR training, capacity building Other News 12:09
Uzbekistan to provide discounts for foreign airlines carrying pilgrims Transport 11:52
Saudi Arabia interested in expanding investment co-op with Uzbekistan Business 11:51
Tourism not to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 in Georgia Business 11:51
Turkmenistan - supplier of polymer products for Russian plant Business 11:49
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam district's Khydyrly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Head of TABIB vaccinated from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:46
Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for $270 million plant to produce laptops, tablets Other News 11:35
Azerbaijani medical workers undergoing vaccination from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:30
Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to kick off on Jan. 18 Society 11:30
Azerbaijan leads in South Caucasus in terms of military power Politics 11:22
Kazakhstan approves rules for categorization of hydrocarbon deposits Oil&Gas 11:21
Iran's trade turnover with Lebanon declines Business 11:21
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge Oil&Gas 10:56
FinExpertiza highlights investments that brought highest returns in 2020 Economy 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 18 Finance 10:55
Iran issues licenses for setting up enterprises in Bushehr Province Business 10:49
New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz Europe 10:32
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial Society 10:29
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Society 10:29
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan's exchange Business 10:28
Azerbaijan ranks second in Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 18 Finance 10:26
SOCAR talks on new perspective sources for Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 10:19
Over 61% of work on Absheron First Gas project completed Oil&Gas 10:09
Work on installation of Karabagh support block ongoing Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign companies engaged in illegal activities in formerly occupied territories Politics 09:58
Azerbaijan increases export of oil products Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term bonds Finance 09:56
Azerbaijan talks seismic stations to be installed in liberated lands Society 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Uzbekistan 09:52
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX experienced significant drop Business 09:52
Increase of customs duties rarely affects imported commodity prices - Iran's Import Supreme Council Business 09:48
Iran approves new amendments to support electronic administrative system Business 09:47
Iran distributes Euro 4 standard fuel to big cities Oil&Gas 09:47
Methane emissions in oil and gas industry could rebound strongly Oil&Gas 09:45
Restoration of transport communications in S.Caucasus - major infrastructure construction project - Russian expert Politics 09:18
Secretary-General of Turkic Council talks destruction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam city Azerbaijan 09:14
China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases as infections persist in northeast Other News 09:14
All news