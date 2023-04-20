Azerbaijan working on full transition to digital environment - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan aims to invest in the ecosystem of innovations, human capital, and technology companies, as well as in the formation of a new legal framework, Shahin Aliyev, Advisor to the Chairman of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said during a conference on the topic "Digital future of business and protection from cyber threats", Trend reports.

According to him, favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for IT companies and specialists, both local and foreign, and this work continues.

"Now we are working on digitalization projects and the development of state, public, and business projects, developing appropriate strategies and implementing coordination. We know that artificial intelligence is widely used in Azerbaijan, and a corresponding strategy has been prepared by state agencies, the adoption of which is anticipated in the near future. We are also working on the transition to a completely digital environment and are aimed at the full rejection of paper paperwork," Aliyev said.

The advisor also said that the Law on Personal Data of Azerbaijan is expected to be adopted this year.

"The draft law on ensuring personal data protection has been brought into line with the European GDPR (EU General Data Protection Regulation) standard. To note, most all cyber attacks on society are aimed at stealing personal information, and in this regard, it is necessary to optimize the legal framework for using more advanced solutions," the adviser to the chairman said.

Moreover, according to Aliyev, by the end of next year, the entire territory of Azerbaijan will be supplied with a fiber-optic Internet connection.

"The relevant specialists are carrying out large-scale work to achieve this goal and we are confident that by the end of 2024, the most remote region of Azerbaijan will be provided with high-speed Internet," the advisor added.