Azerbaijan plans to monitor cultivated areas using satellite solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Agrodairy plans to establish cooperation with Azercosmos, CEO of Agrodairy Niyazi Amirbekov said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, it is planned to monitor the acreage using satellite solutions.

"The more data we have, the more effective decisions we will be able to make. I believe that the processing of big data, including satellite data, should be carried out with the help of artificial intelligence. In addition, I expect that tractors driven by people today will be controlled remotely in the future," he said.

Brought by the GSMA, the conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

The event convenes experts and decision-makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, and senior executives from the leading mobile operators, and digital corporations.