Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy coiled tubing

5 September 2018 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy casing
Tenders 11:32
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for mud pump
Tenders 4 September 22:11
Iran’s NIDC to hold int’l tender for provision of cargo vessels ‎
Tenders 3 September 17:56
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for silicon control rectifier ‎
Tenders 3 September 17:54
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy logging cable
Tenders 3 September 17:31
Tender: Iran's agricultural ministry to buy emulsifiers
Tenders 2 September 12:15
Latest
Washington seeks Jordan to join Trump’s peace plan
Commentary 14:55
IEA executive director due in Azerbaijan next week
Politics 14:51
Japan simplifying visa regime for Azerbaijanis
Politics 14:34
Citi to buy Israeli gov't Leumi stake for NIS 1.9b
Israel 13:57
Russia says its military action in Syria is precisely targeted
Russia 13:57
Iran eyes construction of 4th phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery
Business 13:48
Iran’s parliament okays establishment of 3 special economic zones
Business 13:13
Canadian company initiates tender in Azerbaijan for leasing workover rig
Oil&Gas 12:56
10 largest non-oil exporters of Azerbaijan increase supplies abroad by 40%
Economy news 12:47