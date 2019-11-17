SOCAR department opens tender to purchase electrical, building materials

17 November 2019 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR rep clarifies poisoning incident at Azerbaijan’s Sumgait plant
Oil&Gas 16 November 15:02
Heydar Aliyev rig demobilized from Absheron field
Oil&Gas 15 November 13:33
Azerbaijan, Pakistan in contact for oil supply agreement
Oil&Gas 13 November 13:31
SOCAR discloses date for starting drilling operations at Karabakh field
Oil&Gas 13 November 12:42
Caspian Innovation Center to expand activities beyond SOCAR
Oil&Gas 13 November 12:31
Production volume at Bahar-Gum Deniz block revealed
Oil&Gas 13 November 12:21
Latest
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 12:55
Lukashenko casts his vote
Other News 12:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 11-15
Oil&Gas 12:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 12:13
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
Other News 12:13
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Omani Sultan
Politics 11:51
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Latvian counterpart
Politics 11:51