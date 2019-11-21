CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of control and signaling devices yet again

21 November 2019 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province opens tender to construct communication networks in region
Tenders 12:51
Number of small, medium entities up in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Business 12:43
Kazakhstan’s only lowcoster launches regular flights on new routes
Business 12:11
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
Kazakhstan taking measures to attract investors in country's renewables (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:09
Turkmenistan opens tender to buy chemicals for desalination facilities
Tenders 20 November 20:32
Latest
Turkey decreases fruit exports to Turkmenistan
Turkey 13:13
Turkey exports ready-made clothes worth over $37M to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:10
TBC Research expects business credit to be moderate in Georgia
Business 13:09
Turkey's steel exports to Russia, Georgia exceed $166M
Turkey 12:55
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province opens tender to construct communication networks in region
Tenders 12:51
Epsilon receives gas flow from 3 wells in Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:49
Number of small, medium entities up in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Business 12:43
Turkey citrus exports to Georgia slightly increased in October 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 12:39
Special Envoy of Canada to visit Uzbekistan
Business 12:33