Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender

Tenders 24 February 2021 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender
India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements in run-up to PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka Other News 14:24
Azerbaijan to become Eurasia’s third largest gas producer – GECF Oil&Gas 14:24
Plan for restoration of small mines in Iran overfulfilled Business 14:23
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender Tenders 14:22
Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push Europe 14:19
Number of real estate transactions in Tbilisi down Business 14:19
Turkmenistan’s Union of Industrialists, French MEDEF sign MoU Business 14:06
Koo targets 100 million users this year with 'micro-blog of India' tag Other News 14:01
Indian Air Force chief reaches Dhaka on 4-day visit Other News 13:58
India signs free trade agreement with Mauritius, delivers additional 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines Other News 13:57
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 13:57
Indian defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them Other News 13:54
Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan Economy 13:48
Turkmenistan working on cybersecurity upgrades at Center of Digital Systems ICT 13:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.24 Finance 13:28
EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan Georgia 13:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by nearly 19% Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:10
President of Turkey to visit Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Foreign investments made in Iran's agricultural sector Finance 13:06
Uzbek telecom enterprise to buy metal structures for communication towers via tender Tenders 13:04
Uzbekistan, AIIB eye accelerating modernization of water supply systems in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 12:55
Georgia reports 443 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:50
Georgian TBC Bank predicts short-term fluctuations in lari exchange rate Business 12:50
Turkey reveals January 2021 volume of cargo shipment from Spain Turkey 12:49
German clothing brands interested in co-op with Uzbek clothing manufacturers Business 12:49
N. Macedonia talks on financing project to connect to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:48
N.Macedonia to get Azerbaijani gas via interconnection with Greece – minister Oil&Gas 12:41
Non-OPEC crude, other liquids’ supply to rise in 2022 – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:23
Demand for compulsory insurance prevailed in Azerbaijani real estate market in 2020 - AIA Finance 12:11
MOL to reduce group-level emissions by 30% by 2030 Oil&Gas 11:55
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:40
Service industries play significant role in Turkmenistan's economy Business 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways, Indonesian travel association agree on operating charter flights Transport 11:37
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 11:37
Uzbekistan, Qatar consider development of interaction in tourism sector Tourism 11:36
RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange sold at starting price Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:34
Turkey discloses number of Mersin port's received ships in January 2021 Turkey 11:34
Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia Turkey 11:31
Revenues of Turkey from car export to US up since early 2021 Turkey 11:30
El Al begins 1,600 layoffs Israel 11:29
Demand for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor growing - Turkish TCDD's head Transport 11:10
Turkey's revenue from exporting electrical goods to Iran down Turkey 11:03
Output of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products in Azerbaijan grows Business 11:03
Prospects of using waste from Azerbaijan's Dashkasan deposit to be assessed Business 11:02
Oil prices drop on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for February 24 Finance 10:38
Turkmenistan, Turkey sign co-op program for 2021-2022 Business 10:38
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold for Feb. 15-23 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan prolongs suspending business inspections until 2022 Economy 10:05
Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications talks use of alternative postal forwarding methods ICT 09:58
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV Society 09:38
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands Economy 09:37
French wine company plans to cultivate vineyard in Georgia Business 09:36
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 24 Uzbekistan 09:35
Biden, Iraqi prime minister discuss recent rocket attacks: White House US 08:51
FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure US 08:23
Brazil reports 1,386 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours Other News 07:55
Azerbaijan unveils Jan. 2021 figures on cargo shipment through local seaports Transport 07:30
U.S. House plans vote on COVID-19 aid bill on Friday US 06:54
Biden says U.S., Canada to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050 US 06:18
France's COVID-19 infections surge by 20,064, deaths top 85,000 Europe 05:39
Kazakhstan, Denmark trade surges despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 05:01
At least 67 dead in Ecuador jail riots Other News 04:14
U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield US 02:33
Israel registers 4,329 new COVID-19 cases, 758,810 in total Israel 01:58
Niger ruling party's Bazoum declared winner of presidential election Other News 01:19
Over 280,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day Other News 00:42
Azerbaijan greatly increases export of persimmons since early 2021 Business 00:06
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to repair substations Tenders 00:05
Azerbaijan discloses volume of lending to households in national currency Finance 00:05
Loan portfolio of trade and services sector increases in Azerbaijan Finance 00:04
China greatly increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 00:00
Azerbaijan includes tobacco products in list of excisable goods Economy 00:00
National Bank to lower inflation in Kazakhstan – Governor Kazakhstan 23 February 23:48
Three key pipeline projects go on stream in Iran Business 23 February 23:47
Armenia used Iskander type missile against Azerbaijan, but it did not explode - Armenian PM Armenia 23 February 23:27
UK records another 8,489 coronavirus cases, 548 deaths Europe 23 February 22:46
IAEA chief Grossi describes black box-type deal reached with Iran Nuclear Program 23 February 22:16
Twitter takes down 35 Armenia-tied accounts created to target Azerbaijan Politics 23 February 22:00
Ankara hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen FMs Politics 23 February 21:59
FDI to help boost high-value products export from Georgia Business 23 February 21:36
UK PM Johnson says optimistic about fully reopening in June Europe 23 February 21:35
Annual crude oil output down at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field Oil&Gas 23 February 21:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 24 Oil&Gas 23 February 21:32
Turkey and Azerbaijan to cooperate in insurance sector Finance 23 February 21:32
Azerbaijan demonstrates its willingness to build future for region - President Aliyev Politics 23 February 21:03
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over, it is already part of history - President Aliyev Politics 23 February 21:00
I every time was referring to conflict, every to injustice, to violation of international law - President Aliyev Politics 23 February 20:58
We want international community to know reality now more than before - President of Azerbaijan Politics 23 February 20:58
Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 February 20:55
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to family of people’s artist Politics 23 February 20:52
Azerbaijani president congratulates new Georgian PM Politics 23 February 20:49
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 23 February 20:01
Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Mongolia hold first political consultations Politics 23 February 19:50
Azerbaijan discloses statistics of people infected with coronavirus Society 23 February 19:41
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds at auction Finance 23 February 19:40
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani FM Politics 23 February 19:39
WHO conducts assessment mission in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan Society 23 February 19:39
