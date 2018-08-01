Russian Ural Airlines resumes regular flights from Moscow to Uzbek city

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Russian carrier Ural Airlines resumes the regular Moscow (Domodedovo) - Karshi (Uzbekistan) flight on Aug. 1, the Russian company announced.

“Departures from Moscow to Karshi will be carried out on Wednesdays, from Karshi to Moscow – on Thursdays. It is planned to increase flights to two times a week from October. Tickets are already on sale,” – Ural Airlines noted.

The regular flight to Karshi will allow passengers to plan their business or tourist trips. The passengers may use dockings to other cities of Russia and foreign countries.

The flights are performed on comfortable Airbus airliners equipped with "Business" and "Economy" class salons.

It was earlier reported that the Ural Airlines has launched a new regular flight Sochi-Tashkent since July 18.

According to the information, flights to Uzbekistan will be carried out by Airbus A320 on Wednesdays. Return flights will be carried out on Thursdays.

The cost of the flight, taking into account all fees and charges, will be 10 661 rubles (about $168).

