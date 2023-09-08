Azerbaijan discusses expansion of tourism co-op with Türkiye, Switzerland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan has discussed with Türkiye and Switzerland the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports.

According to the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan (ATAA), ATAA chairman Goydeniz Gahramanov held a meeting with Muhittin Macid, Counselor on Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Serdar Keskin, representative of the Turkish Agency for Promotion and Development of Tourism in Azerbaijan and Georgia, Ainura Alazova, representative for Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the Swiss Tourism (ST) corporation.

During the meeting with representatives of Türkiye, the sides discussed issues of development of ties between tourism structures of the two countries, prospects of cooperation, organization of advertising and propaganda activities to increase tourist exchange and other issues.

Within the framework of the meeting with Swiss Tourism representatives, the issues of assessing the opportunities for mutual cooperation and increasing the tourist attractiveness of the countries were discussed.

During the discussions, the sides considered issues of forming bilateral ties in the field of tourism, establishing joint cooperation in both medical and entertainment tourism, establishing cooperation with member companies, as well as holding B2B meetings to increase the number of tourist visits, preparing projects of mutual interest.

Moreover, about 1 million foreigners visited Azerbaijan in 2022, a significant increase compared to 2021 (790,062).