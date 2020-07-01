EU takes decision to open borders for 15 countries, including Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) Member States have finally approved a list of 15 countries considered as safe due to their epidemiological situation related to the new coronavirus, including Georgia, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

The EU borders will be gradually reopened with such countries as Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

The EU's statement notes that travel restrictions should be lifted for countries listed in the recommended list, with this list being reviewed and, as the case may be, updated every two weeks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani has responded to the decision of the Council of the European Union.

"We welcome the EU's decision to start lifting travel restrictions for residents of third countries, including Georgia, from 1 July – the decision, which indicates the effectiveness of Georgian government’s COVID-19 control strategy and builds up Georgia's image as one of the world's safest countries," Zalkaliani stated.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356