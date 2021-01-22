Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Several coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted in Georgia in February and in March, following a plan approved at the Interagency Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Infrastructure Minister and the First Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili said that since there are signs of an easing of the epidemiological situation in some regions of Georgia, there is also the possibility of lifting several restrictions.

Starting February 1:

Municipal transport, schools, shops, and shopping centers will resume in Batumi, Zugdidi, Gori, Poti, and Telavi. Shops and shopping centers will be opened in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi. In the Adjara region, it will be permitted to receive guests in open spaces and open food facilities, however, restrictions on weddings, various social events, or parties are still in force.

Starting February 15:

Open and closed markets will be opened in all cities of Georgia

Starting March 1:

Operations of schools, kindergartens, and vocational and higher education institutions are planned to be resumed. Municipal transport is also planned to restore operations.

Restrictions on movement across the country remain in effect from 21:00 to 05:00 until 1 March.

Municipal transport will not be available on weekends during February, while restaurants, food facilities, and shops will operate only with a delivery service; produce markets, food and animal feed stores, pharmacies will continue to operate as usual, following the safety rules

Movement of the intercity transport will also be restricted. All other restrictions remain in force, including at ski resorts

Wearing face masks, managing customers' flow and distance between them is mandatory and will be strictly monitored.

Businesses will have the obligation to ensure staff testing. As a result of consultations with businesses and experts, mandatory testing protocols were established for each economic activity based on epidemiological risks:

All types of trade facilities, with more than 30 employees, including fairs, will be required to provide testing of at least 20 percent of employees once every two weeks.

It will be mandatory for food facilities to test 50 percent of employees once every two weeks.

Systematic testing of teachers will be carried out once in two weeks.

The epidemiological situation will be assessed by February 15 and further reduction of the restrictions will continue if the average 7-day positive rate is reduced to 4 percent.

