Azerbaijan to provide part of container cargo transportation from China to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Sadraddin Agdzaev - Trend:

"ADY Container" LLC participates in the container cargo transportation from China to Europe, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the director of the subsidiary ADY Container LLC of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Natig Jafarov, at the 6 Black Sea-Caspian International Transport Forum in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Azerbaijani side has the opportunity to expand its potential in cargo transportation from the city of Kashgar (China), in the direction of the port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), then by feeder ships to the Baku port, then along the Baku -Tbilisi -Kars railway line to Turkey and Europe, Jafarov said.

"We are developing a logistics product for container transportation by feeder vessels between the Georgian and Ukrainian ports of Poti and Odessa," the company's director added.

In the context of the discussions held at the forum in connection with the growing railway traffic between Europe and Asia, Jafarov noted several opportunities for organizing efficient railway services, creating transport and logistics infrastructure.

"Azerbaijan has a number of new transit opportunities. We have carried out and continue to work on increasing the cargo flow between Europe and Asia. The BTK railway line plays a crucial role in the transportation of goods from the countries of the Asia-Pacific region from the ports of the Russian Far East to Turkey and Europe through Azerbaijan," he said.

The representatives of leading regional transport and logistics companies and transport structures participated in the event.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev