TRACECA to host event on increasing trade along Central Asia-EU route through Caspian and Black Sea ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The leadership of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) will conduct study tour on opportunities to increase trade along the Central Asia-European Union (EU) route through the Caspian Sea and Black Sea ports, the TRACECA told Trend.

According to the source, the project will last from May 16 to 24.

"The study tour, which will cover Aktau (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tbilisi and Batumi (Georgia), will be attended by delegations from Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey. This event will be supported by the USAID’s Trade Central Asia activity and in close cooperation with KazLogistics, Union of Transport Workers of Kazakhstan," TRACECA said.

Central Asian governments have recently placed great focus on increasing the cargo traffic via the Caspian Sea, as carriers encounter growing problems in moving their goods through previously used transit routes.

"Over 40 representatives from customs and state bodies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as members of the Central Asia Transport and Logistics Partnership will visit the ports of the Caspian Sea in Alyat and Kuryk and the Batumi port on the Black Sea to study the ports’ pricing policy, conduct analytics and get acquainted with processes thereby facilitating the development of recommendations and further simplifying procedures," TRACECA stated.

Moreover, representatives of state bodies, national associations of road carriers, logistics companies and freight forwarders, seaports and shipping companies from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Central Asia, directly involved in international road transport will attend the event. Participants from Bulgaria and Turkey are invited to familiarize themselves with the possibilities of international road transport through their territories.