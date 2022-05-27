Azerbaijan talks readiness of transport infrastructure for cargo transit surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan is ready for a sharp growth in the transit cargo flow, National Secretary of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA Rufat Bayramov told Trend.

According to Bayramov, TRACECA predicts that in the current geopolitical situation, container cargo transportation from China to Europe and back through the territory of Azerbaijan will grow three to five times in 2022 compared to previous years.

The national secretary also stated that the entire potential of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure hasn’t yet been fully utilized.

"For example, the Baku International Sea Port handled about five million tons of cargo last year, while its infrastructure enables it to handle up to 15 million tons, including 100,000 TEU containers," he said. "Nevertheless, the second phase of expanding the port's throughput capacity has been laid up to 25 million tons of cargo and 500,000 TEU containers. Work to expand the infrastructure will be carried out in stages, subject to the growth of cargo traffic."

Bayramov stressed that the opening of communications in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] will enable to attract the flow of goods through Azerbaijan.

"The Zangazur corridor opens wide opportunities not only for connecting our country with Nakhchivan but also for new cargo flows from Europe to Central Asia and China and back," he noted.

Besides, according to the national secretary, systematic work is underway in Azerbaijan to expand the transport infrastructure.

"Building of highways is underway, and the possibilities of railways and ports involved in international cargo transportation are expanding," added Bayramov.