Tajik parliament speaker reportedly holds talks in Doha to discuss labor migration issues

Head of Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli), Shukurjon Zuhurov, yesterday held a short meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on the sidelines of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Zuhurov conveyed greetings of President Emomali Rahmon to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Zuhurov also held talks with the Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs of Qatar.

The two reportedly discussed prospects of employment of Tajik nationals in Qatar.

Besides, Shukurjon Zuhurov was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister also Interior Minister of Qatar, Sultonov said.

The meeting reportedly focused on issues related to attraction of Qatari investments in Tajikistan’s economy to promote further development of tourism, energy, education, public health and transportation in the country.

