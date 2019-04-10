Tajik partners learned the EU standards to improve treatment of drug use disorders

10 April 2019 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Twenty-four national partners from Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Narcology Service and National Center for Monitoring and Prevention of Drug Use took part in the training-of-trainers seminar on improving the quality of drug use disorders’ treatment, reports Trend citing to news.tj

According to the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan, the trainers from the Institute for Addiction Research, Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, two practitioners from a medical clinic in Germany and the UNODC trainer made presentations on the EU standards in drug demand reduction and treatment of drug use disorders, addiction treatment standards in Germany, as well as UNODC/WHO international standards of treatment of drug use disorders.

In particular, the national partners were introduced to the community outreach and low threshold services (harm reduction), outpatient and community-based services, as well as inpatient and residential treatment services in Germany.

The national partners, in their turn, shared knowledge on treatment system for drug dependents in Tajikistan.

CADAP’s Treatment Component supports the Central Asian countries in treatment and harm reduction programs and actions employing the European best practices and international standards. This has been a regular seminar for national experts focused on improving the quality of drug treatment systems.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies. The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

