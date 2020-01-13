Interstate Aviation Committee decodes flight recorders' data of crashed Kazakh Bek Air plane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has read and decoded data from flight recorders of the Bek Air company’s plane which crashed near Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to IAC.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died in the crash, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Kazakhstan suspended Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft, which implemented the flight.

“All the decoded information was sent to the investigative operations group. Preliminary analysis of the information allowed to restore the chronology of events and determine the main version of the accident cause,” IAC said.

The committee also noted that in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization requirements, an authorized representative and advisers of the country of the developer and manufacturer of the crashed aircraft take part in the investigation (the Netherlands). The decoded data was passed to the Netherlands’ representative.

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was established in December 1991 on the basis of the interstate Agreement on Civil Aviation and Use of Airspace concluded between 12 newly independent states (NIS). IAC is intended to ensure safe and orderly development of civil aviation and efficient use of air space of contracting states of the agreement.

