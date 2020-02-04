Kazakh Bek Air company sued over tickets refunding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Consumer Protection Committee has sued Bek Air airline company, the plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, 2019 for not refunding returned tickets, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The committee filed a lawsuit in the court of Nur-Sultan city on Jan. 31, 2020 due to violation of consumer rights of Bek Air’s customers. The committee said the some 20 customers of the company who purchased tickets worth 444,434 tenge ($1,166) appealed to the committee due to the situation.

Earlier this year Bek Air company has on multiple occasions announced cancellation of flights.

“Currently, due to technical difficulties, implementation refunds is not possible. However, all refunds will be provided,” the company said back then.

The company's message said that in order to get the refund, one must contact the place of ticket purchase. In case if the tickets were purchased online, a refund inquiry must be sent to callcenter@bekair.aero.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan have been suspended.

