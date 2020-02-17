Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration to issue report on Bek Air inspection results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The results of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan’s (AAK) unscheduled inspection of Bek Air airline company the plane of which crashed on Dec. 27, 2019, will be sent to the company no later than Feb. 27, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

On February 3, 2020, Nur-Sultan Specialized Inter-District Economic Court issued the ruling to dismiss the case filed by Bek Air airline against Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan with the requirement to cancel the decision to suspend the Air Operator Certificate and the Certificates of Airworthiness.

During the trial, AAK experts provided to the court the interim results of airline unscheduled inspection, held after the flight accident occurred in Almaty.

The AAK report said the cause of suspension of the Air Operator Certificate was the air crush of Fokker-100. It was directly indicated in the radiogram directed to Bek Air JSC after the crash of the aircraft occurred on December 27, 2019. The decision was made in accordance with Air Space Management and Operation of Aviation Law of Kazakhstan, which determines that the certificate becomes limited if significant violations of legislation is identified which pose a direct threat to safety of flights.

After the air crash of Bek Air flight, Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan suspended the Air Operator Certificate and Certificates of Airworthiness. This decision was based on the fact that in the last three years the airline had two major incidents.

In addition, based on the estimated number of Bek Air elapsed hours during this time, the frequency of serious security problems was significantly higher than the permissible safety level for passenger air carrier.

In the process of the check the technical center of Bek Air was inspected that revealed significant Grade 1 violations. This was the basis for suspension of Maintenance and Repair Certificate until the corrective actions are taken.

The results of AAK unscheduled inspection of Bek Air JSC will be sent to the airline no later than February 27, 2020.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh