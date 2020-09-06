147 coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition
As of today 5,151 people, including 31 children, are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
2,761 patients are staying at hospitals, while 2,930 receive outpatient treatment. 146 people are in critical condition, 18 are in severe condition, while 24 are on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.
Latest
Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO)