Kazakhstan’s CEC accredits observers from CIS for parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The work of the Observer Mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States continues to monitor the election of members to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the mission.

The long-term observers from the CIS reviewed the preparation for the parliamentary election in Akmola and Karaganda regions of the country on January 4-5, 2021.

Members of the Mission Headquarters held meetings with the management of the Akmola and Karaganda regional election commissions, visited a number of precinct election commissions in Kokshetau and Karaganda towns.

The observers from the Commonwealth stress the professionalism of the commission members, the availability of the necessary equipment, information materials, and protective equipment (masks, gloves) for members of election commissions and voters in the voting premises.

A videoconference meeting between long-term observers from the CIS and the management of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held on January 6.

The issues related to the role of the country’s prosecutor's office in ensuring compliance with electoral legislation by all participants in the electoral campaign were discussed during the meeting.

The members of the Mission were also informed about the citizens' appeals to the General Prosecutor's Office and the results of their consideration.

The formation of the composition of the CIS Observer Mission was completed.

The Central Election Commission accredited 234 observers representing the member states of the Commonwealth, the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and the CIS Executive Committee.