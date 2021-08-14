Kazakhstan reports over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14
Trend:
Over the past day, 7,510 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 679,832 cases were identified in the country, of which 7,313 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,195 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 560,373.
Latest
Gov't of Georgia intends to assist in the generation of $1 billion from wine exports in next 10 years - PM Garibashvili
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)