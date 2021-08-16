Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16
Trend:
Over the past day, 7,217 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 694,476 cases were identified in the country, of which 7,652 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,421 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 572,034.
