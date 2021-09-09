Kazakhstan appoints new minister of energy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Magzum Mirzagaliyev to the post of Minister of Energy, Trend reports citing the decree.
Prior to the appointment, Mirzagaliyev was Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.
Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev was relieved of his duties on Sept. 7 and was appointed to be Head of Mangystau region.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran's Ardabil Province and Azerbaijan to improve economic, trade relations – Iranian official (FOTO)
AIIMS to begin Phase 2/3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid-19 vaccine within couple of weeks: Reports
Azerbaijan's FM tweets about children, education of which interrupted due to Armenia's war crimes (PHOTO)