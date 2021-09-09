Kazakhstan appoints new minister of energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Magzum Mirzagaliyev to the post of Minister of Energy, Trend reports citing the decree.

Prior to the appointment, Mirzagaliyev was Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev was relieved of his duties on Sept. 7 and was appointed to be Head of Mangystau region.