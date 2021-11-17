1,058 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,058 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 959,526 cases were identified in the country.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,298 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 919,170.
